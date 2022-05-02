Accademia di Santa Cecilia: May concerts in Rome

Rome's Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia stages its May programme of concerts in the Sala S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone.

This month's programme begins on 5-7 May with Tugan Sokhiev conducting the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus performing music by Rachmaninoff, Borodin and Tchaikovsky. With baritone Garry Magee. Thursday 5 May at 19.30, Friday 6 May at 20.30 and Saturday 7 May at 18.00.

12-14 May. Manfred Honeck conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus and the Schola Gregoriana del Pontificio Istituto di Music Sacra performing Beethoven's symphony no 1 and Mozart's Requiem. With Federica Lombardi (soprano), Marianna Pizzolato (alto), Mauro Peter (tenor) and Krzysztof Bączyk (bass) with poems and lyrics read by Massimo Popolizio. Thursday 12 May at 19.30, Friday 13 May at 20.30, Saturday 14 May at 18.00.

20-22 May. Gil Shaham conductor and violinist, with narrator Valerio Aprea, perform Kreisler's Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani, Chevalier de Saint Georges violin concerto no 9, Avro Pärt's Frates and Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Friday 20 May at 20.30, Saturday 21 May at 18.00 and Sunday 22 May at 18.00.

Gil Shaham. Photo Chris Lee.

26-28 May. Jaap van Zweden conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus performing Beethoven's symphony no 5 and Shostakovich's symphony no 5. Thursday 26 May at 19.30, Friday 27 May at 20.30, Saturday 28 May at 18.00.

For full details about concerts and tickets, which range from €19 to 52, see the S. Cecilia website. Cover photo Tugan Sokhiev.