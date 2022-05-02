Accademia di Santa Cecilia: May concerts in Rome

Rome's Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia stages its May programme of concerts in the Sala S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone.

This month's programme begins on 5-7 May with Tugan Sokhiev conducting the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus performing music by Rachmaninoff, Borodin and Tchaikovsky. With baritone Garry Magee. Thursday 5 May at 19.30, Friday 6 May at 20.30 and Saturday 7 May at 18.00.

12-14 May. Manfred Honeck conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus and the Schola Gregoriana del Pontificio Istituto di Music Sacra performing Beethoven's symphony no 1 and Mozart's Requiem. With Federica Lombardi (soprano), Marianna Pizzolato (alto), Mauro Peter (tenor) and Krzysztof Bączyk (bass) with poems and lyrics read by Massimo Popolizio. Thursday 12 May at 19.30, Friday 13 May at 20.30, Saturday 14 May at 18.00.

20-22 May. Gil Shaham conductor and violinist, with narrator Valerio Aprea, perform Kreisler's Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani, Chevalier de Saint Georges violin concerto no 9, Avro Pärt's Frates and Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Friday 20 May at 20.30, Saturday 21 May at 18.00 and Sunday 22 May at 18.00.

Gil Shaham. Photo Chris Lee.

26-28 May. Jaap van Zweden conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra and Chorus performing Beethoven's symphony no 5 and Shostakovich's symphony no 5. Thursday 26 May at 19.30, Friday 27 May at 20.30, Saturday 28 May at 18.00.

For full details about concerts and tickets, which range from €19 to 52, see the S. Cecilia website. Cover photo Tugan Sokhiev.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: May concerts in Rome

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76834
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: April concerts in Rome
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: April concerts in Rome

The Academy of the Sfaccendati concerts at Palazzola
Music

The Academy of the Sfaccendati concerts at Palazzola

Live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture in Rome
Music

Live music, poetry and song celebrating Scottish and Irish culture in Rome

Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues
Music

Rome concert of Soul, Rock, Blues

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia spring concerts in Rome

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend
Music

Rome online music session to celebrate World Theatre weekend

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia
Music

Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert
Music

Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience
Music

S. Cecilia to perform chamber music concert without an audience

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media
Music

Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura
Music

S.Cecilia keeps playing on Instagram and on RaiCultura

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome
Music

S. Cecilia Christmas Concerts in Rome

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome
Music

Argerich and Pappano at S. Cecilia in Rome

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome
Music

Roma Vinyl Village: record fair in Rome

Concert at Irish College in Rome
Music

Concert at Irish College in Rome