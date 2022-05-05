Rome's MAXXI pays tribute to famed Italian photographer Gianni Berengo Gardin

Gianni Berengo Gardin is feted with a major show in the Italian capital.

Rome's MAXXI celebrates the legendary Italian photojournalist Gianni Berengo Gardin with an exhibition of 150 photographs on display from 4 May until 18 September.

Titled The eye as vocation, the show is described by MAXXI as a "unique visual heritage" that spans from the post-war period up to the present day.

Berengo Gardin, aged 92, was present at Wednesday's inauguration of the exhibition which is curated by Margherita Guccione and Alessandra Mauro.

Taranto, 2008. © Gianni Berengo Gardini/Courtesy Fondazione Forma per la Fotografia.

The black and white photographs on show include his most famous as well as some lesser-known and previously unpublished images, and reflect the photographer's wide-ranging career.

The exhibition highlights the distinctive features of Berengo Gardin’s research, including people and the various spaces they occupy in society, as well as his reportage photography for iconic Italian companies.

Una grande nave in bacino San Marco, Venezia, 2013. © Gianni Berengo Gardini/Courtesy Fondazione Forma per la Fotografia.

Central themes of the images on display include industry, workers' struggles, psychiatric hospitals, gypsies, Venice, the earthquake-hit L'Aquila, and everyday life.

For full exhibition details see the MAXXI website.

Cover photo: Traghetto di Punta della Dogana, Venezia, 1960 © Gianni Berengo Gardini/Courtesy Fondazione Forma per la Fotografia.