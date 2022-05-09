Rome: Andrea Canepari presents ‘The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia’

Italian diplomat and author Andrea Canepari has spent many years promoting Italian life and culture around the world.

The American University of Rome will host Andrea Canepari Presents ‘The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia’ at the Centro Studi Americani in Rome on Wednesday 25 May from 11.30-12.30.

Canepari, who has served as Italian ambassador to the Dominican Republic and as Consul General in Philadelphia, has a distinguished background in fostering collaboration between Italy and the wider world.

During the Rome event on 25 May, Canepari will present his latest publication, The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia: History, Culture, People, and Ideas, co-edited by Dr Judith Goode and published by Temple University Press.

The book celebrates the history, impact and legacy of Philadelphia's vibrant Italian community, chronicling the "changing dynamics of the city as Italian immigrants established themselves and as they continue to have lively interactions with people and institutions in Italy."

The event is free and open to all, with those who wish to attend required to register in advance.

Canepari will be honoured by The American University of Rome as the 2022 Honorary Doctorate at its annual commencement ceremony at Villa Aurelia on 26 May.

The honorary degree is in recognition of Canepari's "significant contribution to Italian-American cooperation and for his tireless promotion of Italian life and culture around the world."

Photo credit: Festival della Diplomazia