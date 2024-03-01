12.2 C
The 2024 Francofilm Festival in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Francofilm Festival 2024: A Celebration of Francophone Cinema in Rome

The Francofilm Festival, an annual celebration dedicated to showcasing the richness and diversity of Francophone cinema, is set to return in 2024 with an exciting lineup of films, documentaries, and shorts from French-speaking countries around the globe.

This event not only highlights the artistic and cultural achievements of the Francophone world but also fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of French language and culture through the universal medium of film.

The fourteenth edition of the Festival will feature 16 films, including 13 in competition, from 14 member countries of the Francophonie: Armenia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Canada-Québec, Cape Verde, France, Guinea-Bissau, Monaco, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Tunisia.

At the end of the festival, 2 films will be awarded:

  • The jury prize, composed of personalities from the film industry.
  • The audience award. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to award a film by voting after each screening.

The festival is free and does not require reservations. All films are in the original version with Italian subtitles.

 

Festival Overview

Scheduled to take place from 7 to 14 March in the Institut français centre Saint-Louis, the Francofilm Festival 2024 promises a diverse selection of cinematic works that span genres, styles, and themes. From gripping dramas and thought-provoking documentaries to innovative animations and captivating shorts, the festival offers something for every taste and interest. It's an opportunity for film enthusiasts, critics, and industry professionals to come together and celebrate the vibrancy of Francophone cinema.

What to Expect

The festival's program is carefully curated to include award-winning films and critically acclaimed works that have made waves in international film festivals. Additionally, it will feature promising debuts from emerging filmmakers, providing them with a platform to reach a wider audience. 

Special Highlights

One of the festival's highlights includes a focus on films that address pressing global issues, such as climate change, social justice, and human rights, reflecting the Francophone world's engagement with contemporary challenges. 

Celebrating Diversity

At its core, the Francofilm Festival 2024 is a celebration of the cultural and linguistic diversity of the Francophone world. It aims to bridge cultural gaps and foster a sense of community among French speakers and lovers of French culture from all corners of the globe. By showcasing films that tell unique stories from different Francophone countries, the festival highlights the shared heritage and diverse experiences that define the Francophone community.

Join the Celebration

The Francofilm Festival 2024 is an unmissable event for anyone passionate about French cinema and culture. Whether you're a cinephile, a Francophile, or simply curious about the world of Francophone cinema, this festival offers a rich and immersive experience that transcends language barriers and brings people together through the power of film.

For more details on the program, ticket sales, and participating venues click here: Centre Saint-Louis

 

 

General Info

Address Largo Giuseppe Toniolo, 20-22, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

