Irish Club of Rome hosts St Patrick's Day Party

The Irish Club of Rome marks St Patrick's Day by throwing a party on the night of Saturday 16 March, on the eve of the annual feast of Ireland's patron saint.

Set in a private venue in Lyo on the central Corso Vittorio Emanuele, the lively event will include food and drinks as well as live music and a dj to entertain revellers until late.

The festivities, which kick off at 20.00, will see Rome's resident Irish community celebrate the occasion with Italian and international friends living in the capital.

Guests will be treated to live music by The Waistcoats, whose repertoire spans a mix of traditional Irish tunes and contemporary hits, followed by a dj set.

The buffet will feature a variety of dishes and wine, with guests offered two cocktails of their choice in addition to a complimentary drink on arrival.