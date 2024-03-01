11.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 01 March 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Irish Club of Rome hosts St Patrick's Day Party
What's on Social events

Irish Club of Rome hosts St Patrick's Day Party

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Irish Club of Rome marks St Patrick's Day by throwing a party on the night of Saturday 16 March, on the eve of the annual feast of Ireland's patron saint.

Set in a private venue in Lyo on the central Corso Vittorio Emanuele, the lively event will include food and drinks as well as live music and a dj to entertain revellers until late.

The festivities, which kick off at 20.00, will see Rome's resident Irish community celebrate the occasion with Italian and international friends living in the capital.

Guests will be treated to live music by The Waistcoats, whose repertoire spans a mix of traditional Irish tunes and contemporary hits, followed by a dj set.

The buffet will feature a variety of dishes and wine, with guests offered two cocktails of their choice in addition to a complimentary drink on arrival.

Tickets for the party cost €30 plus booking fee and guests must reserve in advance via Eventbrite. Ticket sales close on 11 March.

 

General Info

Address Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 143, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Irish Club of Rome hosts St Patrick's Day Party

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 143, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

FiR 724 x 450
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
RIS H3 1920x190
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Social events

Irish Club of Rome Christmas Dinner

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Prada brings a modern twist to Hotel de Russie Christmas festivities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Canadian Club of Rome season opening party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Rome Sunset Picnic and Concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Cinco de Mayo Comes to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Irish céilí dance in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Scholars Pub Quiz Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Tram Depot Day in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -