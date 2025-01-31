Irish Club of Rome hosts St Patrick's Ball

Organisers hail black-tie ball as Rome's ultimate expat social event.

The Irish Club of Rome is hosting the St Patrick's Ball, in celebration of Ireland's patron saint, at the five-star Hotel Parco dei Principi on Saturday 22 March 2025.

Billed as the ultimate expat social event, the black-tie ball includes a five-course dinner, all-inclusive drinks, live music and dancing until the wee hours.

The event is open to everyone - Irish, Italian and from anywhere in the world - with organisers promising an "unforgettable evening filled with great company, incredible entertainment, and plenty of drinks".

The live entertainment includes traditional Irish music, Irish dancers, a live band and a DJ, with funds raised going to Irish charity Concern’s Gaza Crisis Appeal.