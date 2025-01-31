Irish Club of Rome hosts St Patrick's Ball

Organisers hail black-tie ball as Rome's ultimate expat social event.
The Irish Club of Rome is hosting the St Patrick's Ball, in celebration of Ireland's patron saint, at the five-star Hotel Parco dei Principi on Saturday 22 March 2025.
Billed as the ultimate expat social event, the black-tie ball includes a five-course dinner, all-inclusive drinks, live music and dancing until the wee hours.
The event is open to everyone - Irish, Italian and from anywhere in the world - with organisers promising an "unforgettable evening filled with great company, incredible entertainment, and plenty of drinks".
The live entertainment includes traditional Irish music, Irish dancers, a live band and a DJ, with funds raised going to Irish charity Concern’s Gaza Crisis Appeal.
Tickets for the St Patrick's Ball cost €125 - or early bird price of €115 if purchased by Sunday 2 February - to book your place contact irishclubofrome@gmail.com.