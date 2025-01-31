13.5 C
Marymount - International School Rome
What's on Social events

Irish Club of Rome hosts St Patrick's Ball

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Organisers hail black-tie ball as Rome's ultimate expat social event.

The Irish Club of Rome is hosting the St Patrick's Ball, in celebration of Ireland's patron saint, at the five-star Hotel Parco dei Principi on Saturday 22 March 2025.

 

Billed as the ultimate expat social event, the black-tie ball includes a five-course dinner, all-inclusive drinks, live music and dancing until the wee hours.

 

The event is open to everyone - Irish, Italian and from anywhere in the world - with organisers promising an "unforgettable evening filled with great company, incredible entertainment, and plenty of drinks".

 

The live entertainment includes traditional Irish music, Irish dancers, a live band and a DJ, with funds raised going to Irish charity Concern’s Gaza Crisis Appeal.

 

Tickets for the St Patrick's Ball cost €125 - or early bird price of €115 if purchased by Sunday 2 February - to book your place contact irishclubofrome@gmail.com.

 

General Info

Address Via Gerolamo Frescobaldi, 5, 00198 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Irish Club of Rome hosts St Patrick's Ball

Via Gerolamo Frescobaldi, 5, 00198 Roma RM, Italy

