Rome Sunset Picnic and Concert

Enjoy a picnic with live music and sunset in a Roman park.

The Vitala Festival presents a Sunset Picnic & Concert at Parco Torretta de' Massimi on Sunday 1 August from 18.00-21.00.

Where: Parco Torretta de' Massimi in Viale luigi moretti (corner Via della Pisana), a natural venue with a refreshing sea breeze and stunning sunsets.

Artists: Live concert with singer Lucy Campeti and pianist Davide Pistoni will perform approximately between 19.00 and 21.00.

Setlist: The duo will present a setlist of timeless blues, light-pop and soul classics by artists including George Michael, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Alicia Keys, John Lennon, Pino Daniele, Mina, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins.

Caterer: Hummustown which caters lovely Syrian food to help refugees integrate and to provide them with occupation, skills and training. For this occasion they will provide refreshing summer mojitos and spritz.

Safety: social distancing is in place in the park, the event is organised in accordance with safety provisions. 

Timing: The welcome desk is located at the park upon entry and it will be open from 18.00 to allow time for the entrance and safety procedures which are required. There is a short walking path in the lovely park from the welcome desk to the main picnic and concert area.

Donation: €20 per person, under 16 free (includes park entry + safely packaged picnic plate by Hummustown with falafel, dips and bread + to offset costs of live entertainment and support the artists). Extra picnic plates and drinks available on site as well as picnic tables with seating.

Info and bookings: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661. Booking is required for organisational reasons.

Please note that pets are not permitted in the park.

General Info

Address Viale Luigi Moretti, 00163 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome Sunset Picnic and Concert

Viale Luigi Moretti, 00163 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75278
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cinco de Mayo Comes to Rome
Social events

Cinco de Mayo Comes to Rome

Irish céilí dance in Rome
Social

Irish céilí dance in Rome

Scholars Pub Quiz Rome
Social

Scholars Pub Quiz Rome

Tram Depot Day in Rome
Social

Tram Depot Day in Rome

Aperol Spritz festival in Rome
Social

Aperol Spritz festival in Rome

Babingtons celebrates Queen Victoria in Rome
Social

Babingtons celebrates Queen Victoria in Rome

Rome's Shamrock Irish pub celebrates 20 years
Social

Rome's Shamrock Irish pub celebrates 20 years

Pancakes at the Fiddler's Elbow in Rome
Social

Pancakes at the Fiddler's Elbow in Rome

Celtic Ball in Rome on St Patrick’s weekend
Social

Celtic Ball in Rome on St Patrick’s weekend

New Year's Day Parade on streets of Rome
Social

New Year's Day Parade on streets of Rome

Commonwealth Club of Rome Christmas Dinner
Social

Commonwealth Club of Rome Christmas Dinner

Rome's MAXXI hosts human-sized Monopoly game
Social

Rome's MAXXI hosts human-sized Monopoly game

Irish Club of Rome Christmas Dinner 2018
Social

Irish Club of Rome Christmas Dinner 2018

Ottobrata Monticiana returns to Monti in Rome
Social

Ottobrata Monticiana returns to Monti in Rome

Roma Pride 2018
Social

Roma Pride 2018