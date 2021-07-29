Rome Sunset Picnic and Concert

Enjoy a picnic with live music and sunset in a Roman park.

The Vitala Festival presents a Sunset Picnic & Concert at Parco Torretta de' Massimi on Sunday 1 August from 18.00-21.00.

Where: Parco Torretta de' Massimi in Viale luigi moretti (corner Via della Pisana), a natural venue with a refreshing sea breeze and stunning sunsets.

Artists: Live concert with singer Lucy Campeti and pianist Davide Pistoni will perform approximately between 19.00 and 21.00.

Setlist: The duo will present a setlist of timeless blues, light-pop and soul classics by artists including George Michael, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Alicia Keys, John Lennon, Pino Daniele, Mina, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins.

Caterer: Hummustown which caters lovely Syrian food to help refugees integrate and to provide them with occupation, skills and training. For this occasion they will provide refreshing summer mojitos and spritz.

Safety: social distancing is in place in the park, the event is organised in accordance with safety provisions.

Timing: The welcome desk is located at the park upon entry and it will be open from 18.00 to allow time for the entrance and safety procedures which are required. There is a short walking path in the lovely park from the welcome desk to the main picnic and concert area.

Donation: €20 per person, under 16 free (includes park entry + safely packaged picnic plate by Hummustown with falafel, dips and bread + to offset costs of live entertainment and support the artists). Extra picnic plates and drinks available on site as well as picnic tables with seating.

Info and bookings: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661. Booking is required for organisational reasons.

Please note that pets are not permitted in the park.