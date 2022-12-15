15.8 C
Prada Bring a Modern Twist to Hotel De Russie Christmas Festivities

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The historic Hotel De Russie, located in via del Babuino in the centre of Rome, is inaugurating its season of winter festivities with the illumination of a christmas tree designed by Italian fashion house, Prada. 

Featuring a modernist grid of white and red LED lights on an octagonal base, the tree will greet guests as they enter the hotel’s grand 19th-century inner garden. The structure is inspired by Prada’s archetypal geometric designs and marks the on-going partnership between the brand and the hotel. 

Prada Tree

Hotel de Russie’s chic Chirstmans tree has become a time-honoured tradition, which over the years has seen collaboration with other Italian designers, such as Fendi and the jewellery brand, Vhernier. 

A Christmas cocktail party will be held at the hotel this evening - Thursday 15 December - to inaugurate the tree and to celebrate the start of the festive period at the hotel. 

Throughout December, Hotel de Russie is hosting a series of events in its covered winter garden restaurant, which it has called Le Jardin d’Hiver. These will include Sunday brunches serving Christmas-themed menus, as well as a Christmas Eve dinner and a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner.

Winter Sunday brunches at Le Jardin d’Hiver will run until the end of March. 

The event comes as the de Russie’s owner, British hotelier Sir Rocco Forte, announced he is looking to put 49% of its luxury hotel business up for sale. The Rocco Forte group owns hotels across Germany, Belgium, Russia and Italy.

Hotel de Russie Christmas Brunches 

Sunday 4, 11, and 18 December 

From 1pm to 3.30pm

€95 per person

€55 for children under 12 years (menu excludes beverages)

Hotel de Russie Christmas Eve dinner

Saturday 24 December 

From 7.30pm to 11pm €105 per person 

Hotel de Russie New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner 

Saturday 31 December

From 7.30pm

€540 per person (menu excludes beverages) 

General Info

Address Hotel de Russie, Via del Babuino, Roma, RM, Italia

View on Map

