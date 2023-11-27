Irish Club of Rome Christmas Dinner

The Irish Club of Rome hosts its annual Christmas Dinner at Ristorante Arturo on Via Aurelia Antica on Saturday 9 December at 19.00.

Organisers say the evening "promises to be filled with delicious food, good company, some Christmas carols and of course our ever popular raffle".

Tickets costs €55 per person and reservation is required, with vegetarian menu option available.

To guarantee your reservation, RSVP here, indicating your menu preference.

Once your booking has been received the club will email you with payment details.