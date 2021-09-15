Canadian Club of Rome season opening party
The Canadian Club of Rome is holding its official 2021-2022 season opening party on 28 September.
The event will take place at 19.00 in the gardens of the residence of Canada's ambassador to Italy.
Reservations and payment must be made by 24 September.
For full details of the menu, price and covid-19 restrictions see CCR website.
