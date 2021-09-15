Rome theatre: Calendar Ladies by Arts in English

English language theatre in Rome: CALENDAR LADIES "(They dropped everything for a good cause!)"

With Italy's theatres back in business, English-language theatrical companies in Rome are once again treading the boards.

Arts in English will bring Calendar Ladies to the Rome stage on 1, 2 and 3 October at Teatro degli Eroi.

The play is based on the true story of a group of ordinary English ladies who 'pulled off' something extraordinary in the name of charity, which later became a smash hit film (Calendar Girls) starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters.

Their friendships, lives and characters are all under the spotlight in this hilarious piece of true theatre.

Arts in English was set up in 2005 by Ailleen C. Moir to showcase international dance, theatre and musical productions, often with a young cast.

To reserve your place at Calendar Ladies email artsinenglish@outlook.com with your preferred date and number of seats.

General Info

Address Via Girolamo Savonarola, 36/m, 00195 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome theatre: Calendar Ladies by Arts in English

Via Girolamo Savonarola, 36/m, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
