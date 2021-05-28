Curtain Up! Live English Theatre returns to Rome stage

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Curtain Up! by Peter Quilter, an English-language production directed by Sandra Provost, at Teatro Le Salette on select dates between 5 and 13 June.

The play, described as a "topical, delightful comedy," charts the hilarious story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan to bring it back to life again."

The cast, in order of appearance, comprises Fabiana De Rose, Shelagh Stuchbery, Rosie Hillesley, Camilla Mazzitelli and Elizabeth Christy.

Shows will be held at Teatro Le Salette on 5-6 June at 17.30, 11 June at 19.30, and 12-13 June at 17.30.

The theatre is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14 (between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione), a 10-minute walk from the nearest metro stop, Ottaviano.

Booking is mandatory and tickets cost €15 full; reduced €12 (students and children).

Seating is limited and distanced in accordance with covid-19 safety provisions. To book and for further information contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or tel. 3478248661.

Organisers say the theatre is provided with an efficient air circulation system in accordance with covid-19 safety protocols.

Peter Quilter’s celebrated plays have been produced in 40 countries around the world and translated into 30 languages, receiving critical acclaim for his Judy Garland play with music, End of the Rainbow.

This production of “Curtain Up!” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.