Rome fills Via Veneto with art by Erwin Wurm

Rome's Via Veneto has been filled with large-scale artworks by the Austrian artist Erwin Wurm in an open-air exhibition that opens on 25 September.

The elegant street, synonymous with Rome's dolce vita era of in the 1960s, is currently home to 14 installations thanks to the Via Veneto Contemporanea project, curated by Catherine Löwe.

Wurm's semi-abstract sculptures, which present mundane objects in a surprising new light, are dotted along Via Veneto and in front of the Aurelian Walls.

Framed by the ancient arch of the Porta Pinciana is Big Mutter, a large hot water bottle with legs, while other pieces include Fat House and sculptures of walking suitcases.

The exhibition, which runs until 14 November, is Wurm’s first urban installation in Rome.

General Info

Address Via Vittorio Veneto, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome fills Via Veneto with art by Erwin Wurm

Via Vittorio Veneto, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75655
