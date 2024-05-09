21.9 C
All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome hosts Strawberry Tea and Vintage Market

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome hosts its annual Strawberry Tea with a vintage clothes and craft market on Saturday 11 May from 10.00 to 18.00.

The event will include a tea room offering a selection of classic British and herbal teas, coffee, scones served with strawberry jam and fresh clotted cream, quiche, cakes and sweet treats.

The market will offer vintage clothes and household goods, second-hand books, artisanal and handcraft gift items, good-as-new toys, home baking, a raffle, children's activities and face painting.

There is free admission to the event which will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church on Via del Babuino 153 in the historic centre of Rome.

Address Via del Babuino, 153, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

