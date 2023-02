Arts in English presents 'West End to Broadway', two concerts by Emma Gordon and Mark Biocca, on the weekend of 25 and 26 February.

The concerts, described as a journey through some of the best musicals, will be held at Sala Paolo Poli in Ostia on Saturday 25 February at 21.00 and Sunday 26 February at 18.00.

Emma Gordon, a vocalist and performer, comes direct from her European singing tour and album recording. Mark Biocca, a dancer and vocalist, is fresh from Teatro Sistina (Cats) and Teatro Brancaccio (7 Brides for 7 Brothers).

"Arts in English is thrilled to be bringing together these two incredibly talented international artistes in one unique show" - organisers say - "Whatever your favourite musical, you'll find it here and many more such as Cabaret, Singin' in the Rain, My Fair Lady, Cats."