21.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 08 October 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome refugee centre holds fundraiser dinner with Latin American food
What's on Social events

Rome refugee centre holds fundraiser dinner with Latin American food

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Latin American cuisine in support of the Joel Nafuma Refugee Center.

Rome's Joel Nafuma Refugee Center at the American Episcopal Church of Rome, St Paul’s Within the Walls, will hold a fundraising dinner on Friday 11 October.

The meal of Latin American cuisine takes place at 19.30 and the event is open to all.

The donations in aid of the refugee centre are €30 for adults and €20 for students and children.

Guests can register and pay for the fundraising event via Eventbrite.

Cash payments are also accepted at the door, with entry from Via Nazionale 16/a.

General Info

Address Via Nazionale, 16a, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome refugee centre holds fundraiser dinner with Latin American food

Via Nazionale, 16a, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Social events

All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome hosts Strawberry Tea and Vintage Market

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Irish Club of Rome hosts St Patrick's Day Party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Irish Club of Rome Christmas Dinner

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Prada brings a modern twist to Hotel de Russie Christmas festivities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Canadian Club of Rome season opening party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Rome Sunset Picnic and Concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Cinco de Mayo Comes to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Social events

Irish céilí dance in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -