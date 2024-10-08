Rome refugee centre holds fundraiser dinner with Latin American food

Latin American cuisine in support of the Joel Nafuma Refugee Center.

Rome's Joel Nafuma Refugee Center at the American Episcopal Church of Rome, St Paul’s Within the Walls, will hold a fundraising dinner on Friday 11 October.

The meal of Latin American cuisine takes place at 19.30 and the event is open to all.

The donations in aid of the refugee centre are €30 for adults and €20 for students and children.

Guests can register and pay for the fundraising event via Eventbrite.

Cash payments are also accepted at the door, with entry from Via Nazionale 16/a.