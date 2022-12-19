14.3 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 19 December 2022
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome concert by the Phonema Gospel Singers
What's on Music

Rome concert by the Phonema Gospel Singers

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome's Vitala Festival celebrates the festive season with a gospel concert by the Phonema Gospel Singers at Teatro Le Salette, Vicolo del Campanile 14, on Tuesday 20 December at 21.00.

United by a passion for Gospel music and song, this group of musicians and singers directed by Antonella Cilenti has performed on Italian television and collaborated over the years with major artists including Mario Biondi and Renato Zero.

In addition to retracing traditional and contemporary gospel songs, the group's repertoire is enriched with soul and pop fusions.

Tickets €15 full or €12 reduced for students, doors open 20.30. Booking required, for ticket information and bookings contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or 347-8248661.

General Info

Address Teatro Le Salette, Vicolo del Campanile, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome concert by the Phonema Gospel Singers

Teatro Le Salette, Vicolo del Campanile, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

Aur 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Music

Santa Cecilia classical concerts in Rome in December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Rome free concert for Santa Cecilia, patron saint of music

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome: Elektra by Richard Strauss

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: World Peace Concert with Balkan Chamber Orchestra

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: Insieme Festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Concerti del Tempietto: Rome open-air concerts at Theatre of Marcellus

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia di S. Cecilia: Carmina Burana in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Rome's Botanic Garden hosts classical music concerts at sunset

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -