Rome concert by the Phonema Gospel Singers

Rome's Vitala Festival celebrates the festive season with a gospel concert by the Phonema Gospel Singers at Teatro Le Salette, Vicolo del Campanile 14, on Tuesday 20 December at 21.00.

United by a passion for Gospel music and song, this group of musicians and singers directed by Antonella Cilenti has performed on Italian television and collaborated over the years with major artists including Mario Biondi and Renato Zero.

In addition to retracing traditional and contemporary gospel songs, the group's repertoire is enriched with soul and pop fusions.

Tickets €15 full or €12 reduced for students, doors open 20.30. Booking required, for ticket information and bookings contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or 347-8248661.