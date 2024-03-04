Acorn International School in Rome to host the Houston Space Center

The prestigious Huston Space Centre arrives in Rome.

The Acorn International School in Rome will host the Houston Space Center for the Moonshot project! Teachers and students will study aerospace missions in the panorama of Vejo Park.

Acorn International School of Rome and Smiling International School of Ferrara, leading international bilingual schools, announce the Moonshot! educational project, presented by the Houston Space Center, a division of NASA.

The project was made possible thanks to their collaboration between Novi Education of Singapore and Ingenium Education.

The two schools, among the first in the world to have been selected by the prestigious American institute, will study NASA's aerospace missions, in a unique and engaging program that sees students engaged in workshop activities that will take them all the way to Houston.

The program embraces every aspect of aerospace missions in an interdisciplinary way, from the study of rockets and space to physical preparation and psychology.