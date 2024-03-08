The American University of Rome welcomes Harvard Undergraduate Foreign Policy Initiative for an international student summit: “Not a Migration Crisis, A Migration Reality.”

The American University of Rome (AUR), in collaboration with the Harvard Undergraduate Foreign Policy Initiative (HUFPI), is proud to announce the landmark summit "Not a Migration Crisis. A Migration Reality", taking place in Rome from 12 March to 14 March, 2024.

This event marks a significant collaboration, bringing together students across different countries and cultures to discuss and debate migration, aiming to reshape the narrative surrounding it.

The summit emerges against the backdrop of increasing global mobility and the complex challenges and opportunities it brings. With over 108.4 million individuals displaced by extreme weather, conflict, and persecution and predictions of up to 1.2 billion people potentially displaced by 2050, the imperative for a comprehensive, informed dialogue has never been greater. This event seeks to address the multifaceted aspects of migration, from historical trends and cultural contexts to legal frameworks and policy implications.

Professor Irene Caratelli, Director of AUR's International Relations and Global Politics Department, and the AUR International Relations and Global Politics Club (IRGP Club) have spearheaded this joint initiative with HUFPI, focusing on the urgent need for an informed, empathetic conversation on migration. The summit's mission is to dismantle misconceptions, explore migration's complexities beyond media narratives, and contribute constructively to public discourse.

Professor Caratelli stated, “This generation of students is both engaged and inspiring; I believe in their power to work collectively for solutions based on human security and fundamental human rights. This is the only way to increase the welfare of the greatest number of people, regardless of their nationality.”

The summit will unfold over three days and feature a roster of distinguished speakers, including journalists, academics, experts, and policymakers. Highlights will include a keynote speech by AUR alumnus Bashir Abd Ella Elyas on his personal migration experience and a series of visits to organizations in Rome that are working directly on issues around migration including Amnesty International (Italy), the European Commission Representation in Italy, the International Organization for Migration, Istituto Affari Internazionali, and Comunità di Sant’Egidio.

This collaborative effort between AUR, the IRGP Club, and HUFPI signifies a commitment to fostering global dialogue on a pressing issue. It underscores the role of academic institutions in leading change while supporting students in developing the leadership skills necessary to set the agenda for the most pressing challenges ahead.

The American University of Rome International Relations and Global Politics Club (IRGP Club)

The IRGP Club represents a space for activism, awareness, and practical application of studies. They are a passionate community of students dedicated to fostering a deeper understanding of international relations, promoting human rights, and advocating for human dignity. Instagram

The Harvard Undergraduate Foreign Policy Initiative (HUFPI)

HUFPI exists to inspire, train, and prepare future generations of leaders in foreign policy, national security, intelligence, diplomacy, and defense. Website