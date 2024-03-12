10 C
  3. All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome hosts The Devil's Passion
What's on Theatre

All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome hosts The Devil's Passion

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Devil's Passion to be staged in Rome.

All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome will host The Devil's Passion, a one-man play by the award-winning British playwright and performer Justin Butcher on 26-27 March.

 

The critically acclaimed play, which featured at last year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, is introduced thus: "33AD: As Jesus enters Jerusalem, Satan ascends from Hell, a battle ensues for the soul of humanity."

 

Directed by Guy Masterson, the play is described as a radical new framing of the Passion of Christ, with Butcher playing the role of Satan alongside a cast of other characters in a battle for the soul of humanity.

 

"This clever and evocative passion play from the devil's perspective considers Jesus' relevance to contemporary issues, and retells the story of Christ's life from the perspective of the enemy." 

 

The English-language production, with Italian surtitles, will be staged at All Saints' on Via del Babuino 153 on Tuesday and Wednesday 26-27 March at 20.00 on both evenings.

 

Tickets can be booked online via Eventbrite (or at the door subject to availability) for a €20 donation or €10 for students / unemployed.

 

The Devil's Passion, described by The Observer as "a magnificent, satirical, darkly comic, thoughly stimulating production", comes to Rome as part of a tour of Italy and Malta.

 

General Info

Address Via del Babuino, 153, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

All Saints' Anglican Church in Rome hosts The Devil's Passion

Via del Babuino, 153, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

