What's on Exhibitions

Rome pays tribute to Italian artist Carla Accardi with exhibition

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Accardi exhibition runs from 6 March until 9 June.

Rome's Palazzo delle Espozioni stages a major retrospective dedicated to the celebrated Italian abstract artist Carla Accardi on the centenary of her birth.

The exhibition, curated by Daniela Lancioni and Paola Bonani, comprises around 100 works spanning the entire career of the artist, a key figure in contemporary Italian and international visual culture.

Born in the Sicilian city of Trapani in 1924, Accardi arrived in Rome in 1946 where she quickly became a leading figure in the capital's avant-garde circles.

Together with her husband Antonio Sanfilippo she formed the Marxist-inspired Gruppo Forma 1 with other artists including Giulio Turcato, Piero Dorazio and Pietro Consagra.

In the mid-1960s she left behind her black and white abstract paintings to embracing more vibrant and intense colours, as well as incorporating Sicofoil, a transparent plastic used in commercial packaging, into her works.

Carla Accardi, Rosa verde, 1964 | Tempera alla caseina su tela, cm 194 x 355. Archivio Accardi Sanfilippo, Roma © Carla Accardi by SIAE 2024.

 In 1970 she co-founded Rivolta Femminile, one of Italy's first feminist groups and publishing houses, with fellow feminist activists Carla Lonzi and Elvira Banotti.

Her work influenced new artistic approaches, from abstractionism and informal art to ambient art and dematerialized art, and she was celebrated for her largescale diptychs and triptychs in the 1990s and 2000s.

Accardi exhibited in major art institutions around the world and lived on Via del Babuino in the historic centre of Rome, where she painted until her death in 2014 aged 89.

For exhibition visiting details see PalaExpo website.

Cover image: Carla Accardi, Grande dittico, 1986 | Dittico, vinilico su tela grezza, cm 220 x 320. Collezione privata, Vicenza © Carla Accardi by SIAE 2024.

Address Via Nazionale, 194, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

JCU 1400x360

