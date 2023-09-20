28 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 20 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Venice films come to cinemas in Rome
What's on Festivals and Films

Venice films come to cinemas in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cinemas in Rome and Lazio screen Venice films.

Cinemas in Rome and Lazio celebrate the 80th Venice Film Festival by screening previews of movies presented at the gala cinema event earlier this month.

From 21-29 September, cinemas in the capital and the Lazio region will screen 50 films that premiered at the world's oldest film festival.

A total of 17 cinemas in Rome and Lazio are participating in the initiative which is organised by the culture ministry, the city of Rome and the Lazio branch of ANEC, the Italian association of cinema owners.

The Rome cinemas involved are the Adriano, Barberini, Farnese, Giulio Cesare, Greenwich, Intrastevere, Lux, Mignon, Nuovo Sacher, Quattro Fontane and Savoy; as well as cinemas in Bolsena, Frosinone, Genzano, Latina, Rieti and Trevignano Romano.

Tickets cost €7, or €6 reduced, for full details see ANEC Lazio website.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Festivals and Films

Quo Vadis? Rome film festival in shadow of Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals and Films

Irish Film Festa 2023: Rome festival of Irish cinema

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals and Films

Short-Film Festival In Rome’s Pigneto Neighbourhood

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals and Films

Umbria Jazz 2022: Events, Music, and Big Stars in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals and Films

Village Celimontana jazz & swing music festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals and Films

Isola del Cinema: Rome's open-air film festival on Tiber Island

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals and Films

Rome's Vitala Festival: concert and exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals and Films

Visual Effects Festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -