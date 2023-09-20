Venice films come to cinemas in Rome

Cinemas in Rome and Lazio screen Venice films.

Cinemas in Rome and Lazio celebrate the 80th Venice Film Festival by screening previews of movies presented at the gala cinema event earlier this month.

From 21-29 September, cinemas in the capital and the Lazio region will screen 50 films that premiered at the world's oldest film festival.

A total of 17 cinemas in Rome and Lazio are participating in the initiative which is organised by the culture ministry, the city of Rome and the Lazio branch of ANEC, the Italian association of cinema owners.

The Rome cinemas involved are the Adriano, Barberini, Farnese, Giulio Cesare, Greenwich, Intrastevere, Lux, Mignon, Nuovo Sacher, Quattro Fontane and Savoy; as well as cinemas in Bolsena, Frosinone, Genzano, Latina, Rieti and Trevignano Romano.

Tickets cost €7, or €6 reduced, for full details see ANEC Lazio website.