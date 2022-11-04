Guide to Rome cinemas screening English-language films.

There are numerous cinemas in Rome showing movies in their original English-language versions, with subtitles in Italian. Here is a guide of where to find cinemas with films in English.

The cinemas screening movies in English most often include the Nuovo Olimpia, off Via del Corso, and the newly-revamped Cinema Barberini, in the central Rome piazza of the same name.

Other movie theatres showing English-language films regularly include Intrastevere near Piazza Trilussa, the Farnese Persol in Campo de' Fiori, the Lux in the capital's Trieste district, the tiny Cinema dei Piccoli in Villa Borghese, and the Odeon in the Vigna Clara area.

Casa del Cinema, in Villa Borghese not far from Via Veneto, holds international film festivals, sometimes in English or with English subtitles, while Cinema Detour in the Monti quarter is an art-house movie theatre screening foreign movies in their original languages with Italian or English subtitles.

Despite many cinema closures in recent years, there have been some notable reopenings, including the state-of-the-art Cinema Troisi in Trastevere, and the Fiamma on Via Bissolati expected to reopen in 2023.

The programme of English-language movies in Rome cinemas rotates each Thursday, check here for updated listings.

In addition to cinemas, the capital hosts several open-air film festivals in the summer, check our What's On section at the time.

Here are the addresses of Rome cinemas showing films in English either on a regular or occasional basis:

Adriano, Piazza Cavour 22, tel. 063200095, website.

Andromeda, Via Mattia Battistini 195, website.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24-26, tel. 0686391361, website.

Casa del Cinema, Largo Marcello Mastroianni 1, tel. 06423601, website.

Cinema dei Piccoli, Viale della Pineta 15, tel. 068553485, website.

Detour, Associazione Culturale, Via Urbana 107, tel. 064871579, website.

Farnese Persol, Piazza Campo de’ Fiori 56, tel. 066864395, website.

Greenwich, Via G. Bodoni 59, tel. 065745825, website.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230, website.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361, website.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16/g, tel. 066861068, website.

Nuovo Sacher, Largo Ascianghi 1, tel. 065818116, website.

Odeon, Piazza Stefano Jacini 22, tel. 0686391361, website.

Space Moderno, Piazza della Repubblica 44, tel. 06892111, website.

Space Parco de’ Medici, Viale Salvatore Rebecchini 3-5, tel. 06892111, website.

Troisi, Via Girolamo Induno 1, info@piccoloamerica.it, website.

UCI Parco Leonardo, Via G. L. Bernini 20/22 (Fiumicino), tel. 06892960, website.

UCI Porta di Roma, Via delle Vigne Nuove, tel. 06892960, website.

UCI Roma Est, Via Collatina 858, tel. 06892960, website.