Rome's Cinema Barberini to reopen after two years

Revamped cinema to honour Carlo Verdone.

Rome's Cinema Barberini in the central piazza of the same name is set to reopen at the end of October after being closed for more than two years, according to Italian media.

The historic cinema, shut since June 2020, has undergone renovation and will have a room dedicated to the celebrated Roman actor and comedian Carlo Verdone, reports Rome newspaper Il Messaggero.

The multiplex cinema, known for showing English-language movies, will host six screens equipped with the latest technology, with a seventh screen reportedly to be added over the next year.

"They didn't wait until I was dead to dedicate this tribute to me, so I can enjoy it while I'm alive" - Verdone told Il Messaggero - "I'm happy to be part of a project that will help get people out of the house after the pandemic; rediscovering human contact is fundamental".

The reopening of the Barberini movie theatre follows the closure of more than 100 cinemas in the Italian capital over the last decade.

However it is not all doom and gloom for Roman cinemas: together with the Barberini, the long-closed Fiamma - located on nearby Via Bissolati - is set to reopen next year in a project speaheaded by Italy's culture ministry.

A refurbished, state-of-the-art Cinema Troisi reopened in Trastevere a year ago in an ambitious venture by the Ragazzi del Cinema America, the collective of young cinema aficionados best known for the summer film festival in Piazza S. Cosimato.

News of the reopening of Cinema Barberini comes as cinemas across Italy offer cut-price €3.50 tickets during the first edition of Cinema in Festa from 18 to 22 September.

Photo Itinari