What's on Exhibitions

Rome marks Alberto Sordi anniversary with exhibition

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome exhibition Alberto Sordi e il suo tempo runs until 26 November.

Rome remembers the much-loved Roman actor and comedian Alberto Sordi with an exhibition to mark the 20th anniversary of his death.

Titled Alberto Sordi e il suo tempo, the exhibition is being held at Sordi's former residence near the Baths of Caracalla from 22 September until 26 November.

The exhibition at Casa Museo Alberto Sordi contains archive material relating to the icon of Italian cinema who was born in Rome on 15 June 1920.

"Sordi impersonated characters of every social class, of every political colour, of every attitude and with them he was able to tell the story of our country", said Rome's culture councillor Miguel Gotor at the exhibition opening.

Casa Museo Alberto Sordi is located on Via Claudio Marcello and the exhibition can be visited every day except Monday from 16.00 to 20.00.

Entry is free and booking is not required. For more details see Fondazione Museo Alberto Sordi website.

