Romaeuropa Festival: Rite de passage – Solo II at Villa Medici

Rite de passage – Solo II from 22-24 September.

Romaeuropa Festival stages Rite de passage – Solo II by French hip-hop pioneer Bintou Dembélé at the Villa Medici – French Academy in Rome this weekend.

The protagonist of this solo is Michel “Meech” Onomo: a DJ, dancer and choreographer who has earned an international reputation as a major talent engaging with current hip-hop dance trends, winning the prestigious international dance competition Juste Debout four times.

Romaeuropa says that alongside Onomo, the event sees Dembélé "delve into the memory of the body to build a reflection open to historical, social and universal questions."

Romaeuropa, Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival, hosts an action-packed programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music, technology and events for kids.

The 38th edition of the festival will see 90 different shows held in 13 venues across Rome, involving more than 500 artists from around the world, from 6 September until 19 November.

For times and other information about Rite de passage - Solo II, as well as the 2023 festival programme, see Romaeuropa website.