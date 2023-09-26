27.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 26 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Romaeuropa: Tempest Project by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne
What's on Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa: Tempest Project by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Peter Brook - Marie-Hélène Estienne: Tempest Project

Romaeuropa Festival pays homage to celebrated British theatre director Peter Brook, who died last year aged 97, with Tempest Project, his final reinterpretation of the Shakespearean classic.

The production takes place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone from 26 September until 1 October.

"The storm is an enigma, it is a fairy tale in which nothing seems to be taken literally and if you stay on the surface its hidden quality escapes you", Brook wrote in the director’s notes together with director, playwright and assistant Marie-Hélène Estienne.

Tempest Project confronts the concept of freedom by bringing together five performers of different nationalities to challenge the meaning of the text "in search of the ardent mystery and universal values enclosed in it", according to Romaeuropa which hails Brook as "one of the most emblematic and revolutionary figures in the history of contemporary theatre and one of the artists who have made a mark on the course of the festival."

Romaeuropa, Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival, hosts a diverse programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music, technology and events for kids.

The 38th edition of the festival will see 90 different shows held in 13 venues across Rome, involving more than 500 artists from around the world, from 6 September until 19 November.

For times and other information about Tempest Project, as well as the 2023 festival programme, see Romaeuropa website.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Romaeuropa: Tempest Project by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

JCU 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival: Rite de passage – Solo II at Villa Medici

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival: Tomorrow Comes The Harvest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rome hosts Romaeuropa Festival 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Videocittà audiovisual festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Summertime Jazz Festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Roma Summer Fest 2023: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rock in Roma returns to Rome in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rendez-vous: Festival of New French Cinema in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -