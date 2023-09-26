Romaeuropa: Tempest Project by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne

Peter Brook - Marie-Hélène Estienne: Tempest Project

Romaeuropa Festival pays homage to celebrated British theatre director Peter Brook, who died last year aged 97, with Tempest Project, his final reinterpretation of the Shakespearean classic.

The production takes place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone from 26 September until 1 October.

"The storm is an enigma, it is a fairy tale in which nothing seems to be taken literally and if you stay on the surface its hidden quality escapes you", Brook wrote in the director’s notes together with director, playwright and assistant Marie-Hélène Estienne.

Tempest Project confronts the concept of freedom by bringing together five performers of different nationalities to challenge the meaning of the text "in search of the ardent mystery and universal values enclosed in it", according to Romaeuropa which hails Brook as "one of the most emblematic and revolutionary figures in the history of contemporary theatre and one of the artists who have made a mark on the course of the festival."

Romaeuropa, Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival , hosts a diverse programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music, technology and events for kids.

The 38th edition of the festival will see 90 different shows held in 13 venues across Rome, involving more than 500 artists from around the world, from 6 September until 19 November.

For times and other information about Tempest Project, as well as the 2023 festival programme, see Romaeuropa website.