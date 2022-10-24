Rome theatre stages hit musical Cats amid Roman ruins

Cats, the much-loved musical by English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, comes to Rome's Teatro Sistina in a new international production opening on 7 December.

Produced by Peeparrow in collaboration with Teatro Sistina, the Italian version of the show will be directed by Massimo Romeo Piparo, with Malika Ayane as Grizabella.

For the first time ever, the magical musical will be set in Rome, a city well known for its colonies of cats.

The Teatro Sistina stage will be transformed into a giant "dump" filled with ancient Roman treasures and archaeological finds, with the Colosseum as the backdrop.

The stage of Cats at Teatro Sistina

Based on the poetry of T. S. Eliot, the musical tells the story of the Jellicles tribe of cats and the night they make the "Jellicle choice" by deciding which cat will ascend to the Heaviside layer and come back to a new life.

Seen by more than 73 million people around the world, Cats remains the fourth-longest-running Broadway show and the seventh-longest-running West End show.

For full information about the Rome show, including tickets, see Teatro Sistina website.

