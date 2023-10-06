Romaeuropa Festival: C LA VIE by Serge Aimé Coulibaly in Rome

C LA VIE by Serge Aimé Coulibaly at Teatro Argetina.

Romaeuropa Festival stages C LA VIE by Burkina Faso dancer-choreographer Serge Aimé Coulibaly at Teatro Argentina in Rome from 13-14 October.

The production sees nine performers on stage in "a public square where anything can happen, and nothing is lost", according to the Romaeuropa website.

"As they embark on this initiatory journey, they invite us to witness the disappearance of the old world. No initiation is possible without experiencing – however temporary – the instability of the world."

The shows are at 20.00 on Friday 13 October and at 19.00 on Saturday 14 October.

Romaeuropa, Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival , hosts a diverse programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music, technology and events for kids.

The 38th edition of the festival comprises 90 different shows being held in 13 venues across Rome, involving more than 500 artists from around the world, from 6 September until 19 November.

For times and other information about C LA VIE, as well as the 2023 festival programme, see Romaeuropa website.