C LA VIE by Serge Aimé Coulibaly at Teatro Argetina.
Romaeuropa Festival stages C LA VIE by Burkina Faso dancer-choreographer Serge Aimé Coulibaly at Teatro Argentina in Rome from 13-14 October.
The production sees nine performers on stage in "a public square where anything can happen, and nothing is lost", according to the Romaeuropa website.
"As they embark on this initiatory journey, they invite us to witness the disappearance of the old world. No initiation is possible without experiencing – however temporary – the instability of the world."
The shows are at 20.00 on Friday 13 October and at 19.00 on Saturday 14 October.
The 38th edition of the festival comprises 90 different shows being held in 13 venues across Rome, involving more than 500 artists from around the world, from 6 September until 19 November.
For times and other information about C LA VIE, as well as the 2023 festival programme, see Romaeuropa website.
General Info
View on Map
Romaeuropa Festival: C LA VIE by Serge Aimé Coulibaly in Rome
Largo di Torre Argentina, 52, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School
American Student living in Rome looking for part time work
The American University of Rome is seeking