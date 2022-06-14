Picasso at Rhinoceros Gallery of Fondazione Alda Fendi in Rome

Picasso painting on display in Rome for first time.

The Fondazione Alda Fendi - Esperimenti stages a multimedia exhibition centred around a painting by Picasso at its Rhinoceros Gallery in Rome until 16 October.

The oil on canvas painting, titled Le peintre et son modèle en plein air, dates from 1963 and comes from the Intesa Sanpaolo collection.

Never shown in Rome before, the work is at the centre of the exhibition Picasso va, Picasso arriva which takes place across all floors of Palazzo Rhinoceros, located beside the Arch of Janus near the Circus Maximus.

The exhibition's title is a reference to Picasso's Young Woman (1909) which was granted on loan to Palazzo Rhinoceros from the Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg and ended up at the centre of debate in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Picasso exhibition can be visited for free - with reservations required - see website for details.

General Info

Address Via del Velabro, 9A, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Picasso at Rhinoceros Gallery of Fondazione Alda Fendi in Rome

Via del Velabro, 9A, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
