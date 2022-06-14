Picasso at Rhinoceros Gallery of Fondazione Alda Fendi in Rome

Picasso painting on display in Rome for first time.

The Fondazione Alda Fendi - Esperimenti stages a multimedia exhibition centred around a painting by Picasso at its Rhinoceros Gallery in Rome until 16 October.

The oil on canvas painting, titled Le peintre et son modèle en plein air, dates from 1963 and comes from the Intesa Sanpaolo collection.

Never shown in Rome before, the work is at the centre of the exhibition Picasso va, Picasso arriva which takes place across all floors of Palazzo Rhinoceros, located beside the Arch of Janus near the Circus Maximus.

The exhibition's title is a reference to Picasso's Young Woman (1909) which was granted on loan to Palazzo Rhinoceros from the Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg and ended up at the centre of debate in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Picasso exhibition can be visited for free - with reservations required - see website for details.