Rome exhibition of Titian paintings at Galleria Borghese

Tiziano. Dialoghi di Natura e di Amore.

The Borghese Gallery in Rome presents Tiziano. Dialogues of Nature and Love, an exhibition of Titian paintings from 14 June to 18 September.

Curated by Maria Giovanna Sarti, the exhibition is centred around the Nymph and Shepherd, painted by the Venetian Master around 1565.

The work is on loan from the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna as part of a cultural exchange programme between the two art institutions.

This painting will be exhibited alongside other Titian works in the Borghese collection, including Sacred and Profane Love, painted circa 1514, early in the artist's career.

Galleria Borghese says the exhibition will examine some of Titian's "constant themes", including nature, love, and time.

For details see gallery websiteImage: Titian, Ninfa e pastore, Vienna, Kunsthistorisches Museum.

General Info

Address Piazzale Scipione Borghese, 5, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome exhibition of Titian paintings at Galleria Borghese

Piazzale Scipione Borghese, 5, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

