Beatles A Capella concert with New Chamber Singers at All Saints' Church

All Saints' Church in Rome is well known not only for the music that enriches its services but also for the number and variety of concerts that it hosts.

On Sunday 19 June, at 19.00, there is yet another occasion not to be missed.

The New Chamber Singers presents a concert of polyphonic arrangements of Beatles songs, made famous by groups such as the King's Singers and the Swingle Singers.

Entrance is free and all are welcome.