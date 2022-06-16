Beatles A Capella concert with New Chamber Singers at All Saints' Church
All Saints' Church in Rome is well known not only for the music that enriches its services but also for the number and variety of concerts that it hosts.
On Sunday 19 June, at 19.00, there is yet another occasion not to be missed.
The New Chamber Singers presents a concert of polyphonic arrangements of Beatles songs, made famous by groups such as the King's Singers and the Swingle Singers.
Entrance is free and all are welcome.
General Info
Address Via del Babuino, 153, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
Beatles A Capella concert with New Chamber Singers at All Saints' Church
Via del Babuino, 153, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
International School in the North of Rome is looking for a KS1 teacher (English mother tongue). Two years of experience are required. Please send your cv to: front.office@acornhous...
4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana
4-bedroom villa with 300m2 garden renting to EXPATS only Via della Pisana - Just minutes away from Rome's largest parks Villa Pamphili and the German School, we have a very elegan...
3-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere!
Via L. Manara - We have a delightfull fully furnished flat renting for one year, maybe even longer. The flat is located close to Piazza San Cosimato on a very calm street of Tras...
S2C - Sapience to Change cerca agenti telefonici multilingua per inserimento immediato. I profili devono avere le seguenti caratteristiche: Madrelingua Tedesco + Inglese C2 (con...