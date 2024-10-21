25.5 C
What's on Exhibitions

Joan Miró exhibition in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Miró - il costruttore di sogni runs until 23 February.

A new exhibition at the Museo Storico della Fanteria in Rome showcases works created by Spanish avant-garde artist Joan Miró between 1924 and 1981.

Titled Miró - the builder of dreams, the exhibition comprises around 80 works including paintings, drawings, prints sculptures and ceramics.

Most of the exhibited works come from private Italian and French collections and are rarely seen by the public.

A seminal figure in 20th-century avant-garde art, Miró's innovative use of line, organic shapes and colour represented a major contribution to Surrealism.

The Museo Storico della Fanteria is located in Piazza Santa Croce in Gerusalemme 7.

Its opening hours Monday to Friday are from 09.30 to 19.30 while on weekends and public holidays it is open from 09.30 to 20.30.

For information and booking contact prenotazioni@navigaresrl.com.

