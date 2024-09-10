Arturo Herrera. Modernist Strategies and Collage at Supernova

Arturo Herrera’s "Fare un Giro" Explores Modernist Strategies and Collage at Supernova.

From 12 September at 6:30 PM until 29 October.Curated by Allegra Pesenti, Arturo Herrera’s latest exhibition, Fare un Giro, brings modernist techniques of fragmentation and repetition to life at Supernova in Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere, Rome. This show marks Herrera's first major exhibition in the city, featuring a selection of both serial and individual works that blend past and present, emphasizing the physicality of materials both within and around the art.

The exhibition, whose title translates roughly to "take a walk," reflects Herrera’s exploration of Italian sites and cities through a site-specific installation. Two new series, created during the artist’s residency at the American Academy in Rome in late 2023, make their debut here. Within the installation, photographic reproductions of ancient statues and Etruscan tombs are juxtaposed with an enlarged image from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy’s most widely read sports newspaper, recognized by its iconic pink pages.

Herrera's work spans from the miniature to the monumental, ranging from traditional flat collages to three-dimensional sculptural compositions. Found objects play a key role, as seen in pieces like Bang and Untitled, the latter featuring a large monochromatic felt sheet cascading from the wall. "There’s an interaction between the found object and its connection to everyday cultural sources, reflecting the contaminated aspect of today’s abstraction," Herrera explains.

A standout feature of the installation is a wallpaper depicting a forest, offering a moment of pause within the urban and cultural environments explored in the artist's tour. "Visitors are invited to embark on their own journey through the layered compositions Herrera has constructed," says curator Allegra Pesenti, "redefining the nature and impact of collage as an art form."

Fare un Giro is a highly anticipated exhibition, offering a fresh perspective on collage and abstraction. Limited-edition postcards by Herrera are available for purchase at Supernova, with proceeds benefiting the Comunità di Sant’Egidio.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela in 1959, Arturo Herrera has gained international acclaim for his multifaceted body of work over the past two decades, which spans from collage and felt sculptures to large public commissions and murals. His work navigates the space between figuration and abstraction, often incorporating found images into ambiguous contexts.

Herrera’s works are held in major institutions worldwide, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Tate Modern in London, and the Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid. His participation in the 2002 Whitney Biennial and numerous solo exhibitions has cemented his reputation. In 2023, he was the Deenie Yudell Resident in Visual Arts at the American Academy in Rome. He currently lives and works in Berlin.