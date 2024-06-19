Spazio Supernova Shines Bright in the Heart of Trastevere

A non-commercial art space fostering creativity, community, and cultural exchange.

“A supernova is the brightest moment of a dying star; its hope is to create and inspire hope around it,” states Gabriele Giugni, co-founder of the non-profit organization Spazio Supernova.

Spazio Supernova is not a gallery of art; rather, it is a space for those to contemplate various art forms and think creatively. This site-specific three-year art experiment will conclude after its third year. Supernova officially launched in Piazza of Santa Maria in Trastevere in November 2023, having a soft opening in June 2023, but no formal grand opening. Thus, the closing of this space is slated to be in November 2026, with a live countdown for this date displayed on their website.

The project was founded by the Fondazione Fons Olej, where Mr. Giugni serves as the President and current artistic director. A photographer by training, he studied at the International Center for Photography in New York, Giugni has taken a step back from his photographic endeavors to focus and work on the Spazio Supernova project.

This cultural space plans to host a total of twelve major shows over the course of its three-year run, having already hosted an average of six shows a month. Unlike typical art galleries, nothing is sold or bought; the goal is specifically to create a cultural safe space for the community. Art at the Supernova is presented in many different forms, such as literature, cinema, photography, music, speeches, social events, and even healing and learning sessions.

In November of last year, there was an event that provided children the opportunity to select a flower of their liking. They were then asked to observe the flower and were taught watercolor techniques to paint it. In May of this year, more workshops invited children to draw their emotions and create portraits of their family members.

Supernova “is not a closed space but constantly open, so the process is as important as the results,” describes Gabriele Giugni. This “tries to be a lab [while] at the same time, a refuge and a place where you can talk and be listened to.” They aim to provoke more questions than answers, encouraging those to ask “what,” “why,” and “how” instead of giving direct solutions. Gabriele states that they don’t “say this is art – rather, what are the right questions and what is the reasoning.”

The space is creating a connection between “natural and social systems,” establishing a cultural and alternative environment. The goal of this project is to foster intellectual richness, awareness, and empathy. It not only inspires the community but also is inspired by and dependent on the community.

Spazio Supernova has become a cultural refuge for all. Gabriele describes it as "a place to lick your wounds and not have to worry about buying a spritz." Situated in a location that might typically be a restaurant or store in one of the most important plazas, they have instead created a safe haven where the community can freely express themselves. They think outside the box, challenging and redefining what the box is, who decides its boundaries, and when it changes.

The space has hosted an array of events, each one contributing to the overarching goal of fostering a sense of community and cultural exchange surrounding art, which is lacking in Rome according to Giugni. The variety of activities ensures that there is something for everyone, making art and cultural dialogue accessible to all.

By removing the commercial aspect of art, they have created a unique environment where the focus is on experience, learning, and connection. This could be a model that serves as an inspiration for future projects, demonstrating the power that art holds to bring people together and create meaningful change.

Spazio Supernova is more than just an art space; it is a vibrant community hub that encourages exploration, dialogue, and healing. Its founders’ vision of creating a non-commercial, inclusive space has proved that art can be a powerful tool for social cohesion and even a form of personal growth. As the countdown to November 2026 continues, Spazio Supernova will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on Trastevere and beyond.