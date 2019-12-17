I Love Lego exhibition in Rome

Lego show for all ages in central Rome.

24 Dec-19 April. Palazzo Bonaparte, Rome's newly-opened exhibition venue in Piazza Venezia, presents I Love Lego, from Christmas Eve until 19 April.

Described as an "exhibition for children of all ages", the colourful show features minutely-reproduced scenes, covering dozens of square metres, made using the most famous bricks in the world.

The I Love Lego show will take place concurrently with the ongoing Secret Impressionists exhibition.