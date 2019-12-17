I Love Lego exhibition in Rome

Lego show for all ages in central Rome.

24 Dec-19 April. Palazzo Bonaparte, Rome's newly-opened exhibition venue in Piazza Venezia, presents I Love Lego, from Christmas Eve until 19 April.

Described as an "exhibition for children of all ages", the colourful show features minutely-reproduced scenes, covering dozens of square metres, made using the most famous bricks in the world.

The I Love Lego show will take place concurrently with the ongoing Secret Impressionists exhibition.

 

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

I Love Lego exhibition in Rome

Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome theatre for kids: My Monster Friend
Kids

Rome theatre for kids: My Monster Friend

Harry Potter concerts in Rome
Kids

Harry Potter concerts in Rome

Disney on Ice in Rome: Frozen
Kids

Disney on Ice in Rome: Frozen

Aladdin musical in Rome
Kids

Aladdin musical in Rome

Scavenger Hunt for kids in Appia Antica park
Kids

Scavenger Hunt for kids in Appia Antica park

Easter Egg Hunt for kids at Rome's Hortus Urbis
Kids

Easter Egg Hunt for kids at Rome's Hortus Urbis

Rome musical theatre workshop in English for kids
Kids

Rome musical theatre workshop in English for kids

Befana bubble concerts for kids at S. Cecilia
Kids

Befana bubble concerts for kids at S. Cecilia

Rome for kids: Drawing at the Museum
Kids

Rome for kids: Drawing at the Museum

Things to do with kids in Rome
Kids

Things to do with kids in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival for kids in Rome
Kids

Romaeuropa Festival for kids in Rome

Kids workshop in English: Pinecone flowers
Kids

Kids workshop in English: Pinecone flowers

Hortus Urbis: Bees & Garden Friends
Kids

Hortus Urbis: Bees & Garden Friends

Spring Kids Fest at Hortus Urbis
Kids

Spring Kids Fest at Hortus Urbis

Kids' musical theatre masterclass in English
Kids

Kids' musical theatre masterclass in English