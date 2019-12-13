Florence Baptistery doors reunited after 30 years

Florence reunites restored Baptistery doors.

The three monumental doors from Florence’s Baptistery have been reunited for the first time in 30 years, following a complex restoration programme which began in 1978, and can now be admired together at the Museo dell'Opera di S. Maria del Fiore.

The three bronze panelled doors were made between 1330 and 1452 and are considered masterpieces of late mediaeval and early Renaissance art.

The doors, which weigh around 8 tons each, are five metres high and three metres wide.

The doors are no longer in their original Baptistery setting - which has replicas in their place - and instead are housed in the museum's Sala del Paradiso for their safe-keeping.

The South Doors were the latest to be restored, in a three-year process whose €1.5 million cost was financed by the Opera di S. Maria del Fiore.

The South Doors date from 1330 to 1336, and were made by Andrea Pisano, a student of Giotto.

Badly damaged during Florence’s 1966 flood, the doors comprise 28 panels, interspersed with 74 friezes, whose gilded details and decorations have now been restored.

The North and East Doors were created by Lorenzo Ghiberti created the North and East Doors, the latter of which are known as the 'Gates of Paradise' due to their beauty - a term allegedly coined by Michelangelo.

Restoration work on all three doors was carried out by the Opificio delle Pietre Dure in Florence.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68888
Previous article Rome closes city parks for three days
Next article Best Christmas Markets in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Florence: how to visit 72 museums in 72 hours
Florence

Florence: how to visit 72 museums in 72 hours

Florence: Guns N' Roses come to Italy in 2020
Florence

Florence: Guns N' Roses come to Italy in 2020

Christmas in Florence: Best Things To Do
Florence

Christmas in Florence: Best Things To Do

Donate a tree to Florence and dedicate it to your loved one
Florence

Donate a tree to Florence and dedicate it to your loved one

Florence on alert as river Arno rises to highest levels in 20 years
Florence

Florence on alert as river Arno rises to highest levels in 20 years

Florence to raise tourist tax
Florence

Florence to raise tourist tax

Knox and Sollecito face retrial in Florence
Florence

Knox and Sollecito face retrial in Florence