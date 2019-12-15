Rome reopens parks and cemeteries

Rome parks reopen a day early after weather warning.

Rome's parks, historic villas and cemeteries have reopened on Sunday 15 December, a day earlier than expected, following an order by mayor Virginia Raggi.

The mayor had originally ordered the closure of all parks and cemeteries, in addition to schools, from 13-15 December inclusive, on the basis of a severe weather warning that forecast heavy rain and high winds.

In the end, Friday 13 December turned out to be a regular rainy day, albeit with some fallen trees, and Raggi came in for heavy criticism from principals for closing the schools over "a bit of drizzle".

The mayor has defended her actions, however, saying that her order was based on forecasts by experts who predicted winds would reach over 100 kmp/h.

Photo Turismo Roma