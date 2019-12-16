Rome: Doria Pamphilj Palace opens Ninfeo di Diana

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Palace opens Nymphaeum of Diana to the public for the first time.

Palazzo Doria Pamphilj, home to one of Rome's most important privately-owned art collections, has opened its Nymphaeum of Diana along with the library in the palace's private Floridi Apartments.

Described as an "architectural jewel" the Nymphaeum of Diana opens its doors to the public for the first time, as part of the final stage of Memories#Tradimenti, a travelling exhibition that contrasts contemporary art with the antique pictorial tradition on the theme of "betrayal".

The Ninfeo or Bagno di Diana is a Pompeian alcove-bathroom with a stunning shell-bath, dedicated to the Goddess Diana, as its centrepiece.

Commissioned in 1840 as a gift from Prince Filippo Andrea to his wife Mary Talbot, the nymphaeum is decorated with grotesques - sculptural decorations involving mixed animal, human and plant forms.

The Ninfeo di Diana is now open to the public free of charge as part of Memorie#Tradimenti, organised by the Associazione Genius Loci Floridi Doria Pamphilj.

The palace's gallery, Galleria Doria Pamphilij, contains an extraordinary collection of classical paintings including masterpieces by Caravaggio, Tiziano, Velasquez, Tintoretto, Raphael and Guercino.

Photos La Repubblica