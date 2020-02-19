American Academy in Rome: Cinque Mostre
Convergence is the theme of this year's Cinque Mostre at the American Academy in Rome.
This year's event is held under the collective title Convergence and comprises cross-disciplinary projects installed throughout the academy building.
The project unites works by visual artists, architects, designers, writers, archeologists, art historians and conservators.
This year's exhibitors are: Azza Abo Rebieh, Samiya Bashir, Garrett Bradley, David Brooks, Matthew Brennan + Eugenia Morpurgo, Dina Danish + Jean-Baptiste Maître, Rä di Martino, Corinna Gosmaro, John Jesurun, Pamela Z, and Giovanna Silva.
Cinque Mostre opens on Thursday 20 February, from 18.00-21.00, and can be visited at weekends until 30 March, Sat-Sun 16.00-19.00. For full details see AAR website.
Image Pamela Z (Frederic A. Julliard/Walter Damrosch Rome Prize). Pamela Z, Spolia Sonora.
Accademia Americana, Via Angelo Masina, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy