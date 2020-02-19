American Academy in Rome: Cinque Mostre

Convergence is the theme of this year's Cinque Mostre at the American Academy in Rome.

Cinque Mostre is an annual exhibition of curatorial projects by the Rome Prize winners, Italian Fellows and invited artists at the American Academy in Rome, and takes place from 21 February until 29 March.

This year's event is held under the collective title Convergence and comprises cross-disciplinary projects installed throughout the academy building.

The project unites works by visual artists, architects, designers, writers, archeologists, art historians and conservators.

This year's exhibitors are: Azza Abo Rebieh, Samiya Bashir, Garrett Bradley, David Brooks, Matthew Brennan + Eugenia Morpurgo, Dina Danish + Jean-Baptiste Maître, Rä di Martino, Corinna Gosmaro, John Jesurun, Pamela Z, and Giovanna Silva.

Cinque Mostre opens on Thursday 20 February, from 18.00-21.00, and can be visited at weekends until 30 March, Sat-Sun 16.00-19.00. For full details see AAR website

Image Pamela Z (Frederic A. Julliard/Walter Damrosch Rome Prize). Pamela Z, Spolia Sonora.

General Info

Address Accademia Americana, Via Angelo Masina, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

American Academy in Rome: Cinque Mostre

Accademia Americana, Via Angelo Masina, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
