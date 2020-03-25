Rome from your window: photo contest

Photography competition to capture your view of Rome.

Rome from your Window, or Finestre su Roma, is the title of a photography competition announced by the city at a time when residents of the capital are required to stay at home.

The contest, which runs until 3 April, invites residents to capture the views from their homes in an initiative aimed at creating a "collective story of the city Rome as it has never been seen before."

In addition to being open to images of well-known views, the competition is seeking in particular the unusual and unexpected: "historic city, suburbs and modern life, internal gardens, courtyards and front windows, frames of reference in our everyday lives."

Photos can be shared on your Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts by tagging the city's superintendency of cultural heritage (@Sovrintendenza) and inserting the hashtag #Romadallafinestra.

The best photos selected by a special jury will be used as the cover images of the Sovrintendenza Capitolina ai Beni Culturali social media channels for a week and will be put together in a gallery on the website, on the Facebook page and in an IG story.

For full details see Sovrintendenza website.