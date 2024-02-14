Open day at Rome International School

Virtual Open Day is the perfect opportunity for families to gain an in- depth understanding of the enriching educational experiences offered to students aged 2 to 18. The event is on Wednesday, 21st February, from 16.00 to 17.00.

Ms. Corina Rader, the Head of School, along with esteemed senior members of the Academic Team, are excited to talk about the school's educational philosophy, underlined by the International Baccalaureate and Cambridge International programmes.

Families are encouraged to register in advance to join this enlightening online event. Following registration, a Zoom link for the Virtual Open Day will be provided, ensuring participants can seamlessly connect to the session.

Throughout this interactive session, attendees will be welcome to pose questions regarding the admissions and enrollment processes. This open day promises to be an invaluable resource for families considering the educational future of their children.