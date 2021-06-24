Rome night walks through Imperial Fora

Free for holders of the MIC museum pass.

Rome opens up the Imperial Fora, one of the most evocative archaeological areas of the city, for walks every evening from 24 June until 26 September, from 18.30 to 21.50.

The route starts from the multimedia museum under Palazzo Valentini where visitors can see the virtual reconstruction of  Trajan's Column and the military campaign for the conquest of Dacia, modern-day Romania, by Emperor Trajan.

The route then continues to the Forum of Trajan, through a passageway under Via dei Fori Imperiali, leading to the Forum of Caesar and exiting near Largo Corrado Ricci.

The visit, accompanied by guides in Italian, takes about an hour and a half.

Admission costs €4 with free entry for holders of the MIC museum pass. Reservations recommended on tel. 060608, for full visiting details see website.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery opens on Friday night
Culture

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery opens on Friday night

Rembrandt masterpiece returns to Rome after two centuries
Culture

Rembrandt masterpiece returns to Rome after two centuries

Italy's culture ministry premieres exclusive video for Rome's birthday
Culture

Italy's culture ministry premieres exclusive video for Rome's birthday

Rome from your window: photo contest
Culture

Rome from your window: photo contest

Guttuso paintings at Italy's Chamber of Deputies
Culture

Guttuso paintings at Italy's Chamber of Deputies

Rome: free entry to Colosseum on 21 November
Culture

Rome: free entry to Colosseum on 21 November

Michael Stipe at MAXXI in Rome
Culture

Michael Stipe at MAXXI in Rome

Art Nouveau Week in Rome
Culture

Art Nouveau Week in Rome

Borromini church in Rome opens for one day only
Culture

Borromini church in Rome opens for one day only

International Jewish Culture Festival in Rome
Culture

International Jewish Culture Festival in Rome

Viaggio nell'Antica Roma: Travels in ancient Rome
Culture

Viaggio nell'Antica Roma: Travels in ancient Rome

Festival of culture in Rome's S. Lorenzo quarter
Culture

Festival of culture in Rome's S. Lorenzo quarter

Vatican Museums free on 24 February
Culture

Vatican Museums free on 24 February

Bright Stars: Rome concert for Keats-Shelley House
Culture

Bright Stars: Rome concert for Keats-Shelley House

Sweden's S. Lucia choir sings in Rome
Culture

Sweden's S. Lucia choir sings in Rome