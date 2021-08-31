Sunset concert overlooking lake Albano at Palazzola

4 September, at 7:00 p.m., "I Concerti dell'Accademia degli Sfaccendati" will exceptionally move to Palazzola, the Convent of Santa Maria ad Nives in Palazzolo for a sunset concert in the garden of the ancient historical residence with a breathtaking view over Lake Albano.

The accordionist Marco Lo Russo, one of the most interesting and eclectic of his generation, will perform in this extraordinary location proposing a very suggestive program, entitled "Variazioni Linguistiche Made in Italy", which, in a mix of musical languages, crosses contemporary and ethnic sounds, jazz improvisations and Mediterranean atmospheres. 

After the concert, for those who wish, it will also be possible to dine on the terrace overlooking Lake Albano ( reservations are required at tel. 069398003 or 3331375561). 

In case of rain, the concert and the dinner will be held indoors, always respecting the anti covid regulations.

The Concerts of the Accademia degli Sfaccendati are realized by COOP ART of Rome with the contribution of the Italian Ministry of Culture.

General Info

Address Palazzola, Via dei Laghi, Rocca di Papa, RM, Italia

View on Map

Sunset concert overlooking lake Albano at Palazzola

Palazzola, Via dei Laghi, Rocca di Papa, RM, Italia
