What to do in Rome in July 2020

Summer is in full swing with plenty of things to do in Rome - most of them now outdoors. The covid-19 restrictions have hit Rome's summer festivals hard but on the upside Rome's museums have never been so crowd-free. Here is our list of what's happening in Rome during July, with a tip for each day of the month.

1 July. Book in advance to have the Colosseum and Roman Forum virtually to yourself.
2 July. Spend an evening at Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese, showcasing the work of Ingmar Bergman.
3 July. For a gorgeous beach day, travel to Terracina for its rich history and sunset views.
Terracina makes a great beach day trip from Rome.
4 July. Have an early aperitivo cocktail at Santo’s new outdoor garden area in Trastevere.
5 July. Rome's city-run museums are free today, just book in advance and wear a mask.
6 July. Check into Palazzo Dama hotel near Piazza del Popolo for a poolside break.
World Press Photo at Palazzo delle Esposizioni. Lee-Ann Olwage, Black Drag Magic - Portrait of a Drag Artist and Activist.
7 July. Don’t miss the World Press Photo 2020 exhibition at Palazzo delle Esposizioni.
8 July. Casa del Jazz returns this summer with a line-up of Italian quartets.
9 July. Pop in to Roman gallery Rosso20sette for its celebratory international street art show.
10 July. Try Pianoalto’s new al fresco rooftop Aria Contemporary Restaurant in Ostiense.
Take the train to Florence for a crowd-free Uffizi.
11 July. Plan a trip to Florence to experience a less-crowded tour of the Uffizi Gallery.
12 July. Be amazed by the Baths of Caracalla but book your visit in advance.
The Baths of Carcalla have reopened, on a limited number of days, with advance booking required.
13 July. Open air DJ sets return to MAXXI with weekly event Any Given Monday.
14 July. View Rembrandt's Portrait as St Paul at Galleria Corsini.
15 July.  Head to Voodoo Bar’s smart-working area for some peace in the shaded garden.
16 July. Visit the newly-reopened Palazzo Venezia in the heart of the city.
Opera moves to Circo Massimo. Photo Yasuko Kageyama / TOR.
17 July. Enjoy opera under the stars with Rigoletto in the Circus Maximus.
18 July. Admire the work of Caravaggio in Palazzo Caffarelli at the Capitoline Museums.
19 July. Bring the family to enjoy the rides at Luneur Park in EUR.
Caravaggio comes to Rome this summer.
20 July. Source grapefruit and fennel at your local market for a classic Roman salad.
21 July. Join friends at outdoor kiosk Fiscio in Piazzale degli Eroi for a good selection of IPA beers.
22 July. Shop locally at artisanal store 2 Arrows Leather Roma in the centre for one-of-a-kind pieces.
Exploring the Coppedè district.
23 July. Marvel at the fairytale architecture of Rome's Coppedè quarter.
24 July. Perk up at S. Eustachio with a cold Caffè Shakerato.
Coffee at S. Eustachio in Rome.
25 July. Check out the children’s activities at Explora, now reopened.
26 July. Hop on the train to Lake Bolsena for a day of swimming and sailing.
27 July. Go early to climb St Peter's dome and enjoy a birds-eye-view of Rome.
Take advantage of the lack of crowds and climb St Peter's dome.
28 July. Grab a table at Osteria degli Amici in Testaccio, famous for a classic pasta all’amatriciana.
29 July. Soak up the literary past of Caffè Greco, Rome's oldest coffee bar.
Antico Caffè Greco. Photo Julie Mayfeng / Shutterstock.com.
30 July. Enjoy Le Quattro Stagioni, a ballet based on Vivaldi's Four Seasons, at the Circus Maximus.
31 July. Bear the bus ride to Sabaudia for a swim in the crystal clear water.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71082
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tram / bus 3
Things to do in Rome

Tram / bus 3

What to do in Rome in June 2020
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in June 2020

What's on around Italy on social media during Coronavirus pandemic
Things to do in Rome

What's on around Italy on social media during Coronavirus pandemic

What to do in Rome in March 2020
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in March 2020

What to do in Rome in February 2020
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in February 2020

What to do in Rome in January 2020
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in January 2020

What to do in Rome in December 2019
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in December 2019

What to do in Rome November 2019
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome November 2019

What to do in Rome in October 2019
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in October 2019

What to do in Rome in September 2019
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in September 2019

What to do in Rome in August 2019
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in August 2019

What to do in Rome in July 2019
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in July 2019

Rose petal ceremony at the Pantheon
Things to do in Rome

Rose petal ceremony at the Pantheon

What to do in Rome in June 2019
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in June 2019

What to do in Rome in May 2019
Things to do in Rome

What to do in Rome in May 2019