World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 in Rome

World Press Photo 2020 comes to Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome.

The World Press Photo exhibition in Rome, initially scheduled to open in April and postponed due to the covid-19 crisis, will be the Italian premiere presenting the 139 winning images of the 2020 contest.

Each year an independent jury at the World Press Photo Foundation in Amsterdam selects images for this prestigious recognition of international photojournalism.

The 63rd annual World Press Photo Contest drew entries from around the world: 4,282 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,996 images.

The jury gave prizes in eight categories to 44 photographers from 24 countries, with Yasuyoshi Chiba’s photograph 'Straight Voice' announced as the 2020 World Press Photo of the Year.

The exhibition at Palazzo delle Esposizioni will feature, for the first time, a selection of the most famous photos to receive the Photo of the Year prize since 1955.

Online booking is compulsory and visitors are obliged to wear masks. For visiting details see Pala Expo website

Cover image: Lee-Ann Olwage, Black Drag Magic - Portrait of a Drag Artist and Activist, 2020 Photo Contest, Portraits, Singles, 2nd Prize.