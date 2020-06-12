Rosso20sette celebrates 15 years in Rome

Rosso20sette Arte Contemporanea celebrates 15 years in Rome with a group exhibition featuring the work of international street artists including JR, Obey, Pure Evil, D * Face and important Italian street artists including Maupal, Marco Rèa, Demetrio Di Grado and Pax Paloscia.

Curated by Tiziana Cino and Stefano Ferraro, the exhibition will run from 13 June until 17 July, with social distancing measures in place.

Since Rosso20sette opened its first exhibition space in June 2005, it has staged more than 60 exhibitions with more than 300 exhibited artists, ranging from the world of photography to street art.

The exhibition will be visible during the gallery's opening hours: Tues-Sat 11.00 - 19.30. For more details see Facebook page.