Rome celebrates paintings of de Pisis

Palazzo Altemps, one of Rome's finest museums, presents a retrospective dedicated to the Italian artist and poet Filippo de Pisis (1896-1956), from 20 March until 20 June.

The exhibition of 40 works on paper and watercolours highlights the sensitive, delicate nature of de Pisis who is best known for his cityscapes, metaphysically-inspired maritime scenes and still lifes.

Later in life the extravagant de Pisis lived in Venice where he was ferried around in his personal gondola.

For details of the Rome exhibition see Palazzo Altemps website.

General Info

Address Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 46, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 46, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69574
