Rome celebrates paintings of de Pisis
From to
Palazzo Altemps, one of Rome's finest museums, presents a retrospective dedicated to the Italian artist and poet Filippo de Pisis (1896-1956), from 20 March until 20 June.
The exhibition of 40 works on paper and watercolours highlights the sensitive, delicate nature of de Pisis who is best known for his cityscapes, metaphysically-inspired maritime scenes and still lifes.
Later in life the extravagant de Pisis lived in Venice where he was ferried around in his personal gondola.
For details of the Rome exhibition see Palazzo Altemps website.
General Info
Address Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 46, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
Rome celebrates paintings of de Pisis
Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 46, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Based in the historic center of Rome, TopBike Rental & Tours is a tour operator specialized in organizing guided bike tours in and around Rome. Years of experience have allowed ou...
I met a beautiful, fascinating woman on my last day in Rome. I should've stayed. She took time out of her way to help me find my way at the train station. I thought there was more,...
Junior Business Developer – deutschsprachiger Markt
Ort: Rom Vox, ein multinationales Unternehmen und globaler Leader für Technologielӧsungen im Tourismus-und Kulturbereich, sucht einen hochmotivierten Junior Business Developer, um...
Personal Trainer in Rome - in English or Italian
Strength and Conditioning Coach with PhD degree in Sports and Human Movement Sciences available for physical activity programs, at the gym or outdoors I work mostly in two areas:...