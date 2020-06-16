Caravaggio summer exhibition in Rome

Boy Bitten by a Lizard by Caravaggio on display at the Capitoline Museums.

Rome pays tribute to Caravaggio with a new exhibition at Palazzo Caffarelli, part of the Capitoline Museums, from 16 June until 13 September.

The show is centred around Caravaggio's Boy Bitten by a Lizard, along with 40 works by the artists influenced by the master's work in the 17th century.

The paintings come from the collection of Roberto Longhi, one of the leading Italian art critics of the past century, on the 50th anniversary of his death.

The Caravaggio exhibition is due to be followed by the Torlonia Marbles blockbuster - postponed due to the covid-19 ciris - on 25 September.

For full details see Musei Capitolini website.

