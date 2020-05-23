Vatican Museums reopen after lockdown on 1 June

Visits to the Vatican Museums will be by reservation only.

The Vatican Museums will reopen to the public on 1 June after a closure of almost three-months due to the covid-19 emergency, however the museums will be accessible strictly by reservation.

Visitors will be obliged to wear masks, in compliance with safety guidelines outlined by Italian and Vatican health authorities, as museums in Italy begin to reopen as part of the Phase Two plan in the coronavirus emergency.

Museum authorities are taking precautions to ensure the health of the public, including the installation of thermo-scanners to check the temperature of visitors.

During this emergency period, the Vatican has waived the €4 online booking fee and suspended the usual free entry on the last Sunday of each month.

There are also modified opening hours: Mon-Thurs 10.00-20.00 (last entry at 18.00) and Fri-Sat 10.00-22.00 (last entry 20.00).

Read also:

In addition to entry by reservation only - to manage the numbers obliged by social distancing - the Vatican Museums will not admit large groups at this time.

The Pontifical Villas of Castel Gandolfo - the pope's summer residence overlooking Lake Albano - will reopen to the public from 6 June. The visits will be held on Sat-Sun 10.00-18.00, last entry 17.00, with visitors obliged to wear masks.

There is also a new open-bus panoramic tour of the Vatican Gardens, with reservations exclusively online.

For full details of all tours, booking details and opening times see Vatican Museums website

Photo credit: RPBaiao / Shutterstock.com